Banksy exhibition in Rome

Rome celebrates the world's most famous - and most elusive - street artist with an exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante.

Banksy, the anonymous British street artist, will be the subject of a major exhibition at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante from 21 March until 26 July 2020.

Titled Banksy, a visual protest, the show will feature around 80 works by the artist - known for his powerful, satirical and thought-provoking murals - touching on themes close to the artist's heart: war, wealth and poverty, animals, globalisation, consumerism, politics, power, and the environment.

The works on display, dating from between 2001 and 2017, will include images from Love is in the Air to Girl with Balloon, from Queen Vic to Napalm, Toxic Mary to HMV, as well as the designs for the book Wall & Piece and projects for vinyl and CD covers.

The exhibition will offer an insight into the mysterious world of Banksy, documenting the various techniques used in his works - from spray and stencils to canvas and sculpture - as well as the hard-hitting themes he tackles.

Banksy meets Raphael in Rome

Chiostro del Bramante also presents a special project on the 500th anniversary of Raphael's death: the #ARTisalwaysCONTEMPORARY initiative: an awareness project involving a dialogue - five centuries apart - between Banksy and the High Renaissance master.

Those who visit the exhibition will have the opportunity not only to get to know Banksy but also to admire, from a window of the first floor of the Chiostro, Raphael's fresco of The Sybils, commissioned in 1515 as part of the decoration of the adjoining Basilica of S. Maria della Pace.