Rome restores Raphael's Sibyls fresco

Renaissance treasure in Chigi Chapel is restored to former glory.
Rome has restored The Sibyls fresco by Italian Renaissance artist Raphael - on the 500th anniversary of his death - in the Chigi Chapel in the Church of S. Maria della Pace near Piazza Navona.
The restoration by Antonio Forcellino, which began in February and continued throughout Italy's covid-19 lockdown, gives new life to Raphael's fresco which dates to 1515.
The fresco depicts four sibyls receiving news of Christ's Resurrection from the angels and was part of a commission Raphael received from the Sienese banker Agostino Chigi to decorate the interior of S. Maria della Pace.
The restoration is part of Italy's year-long celebration of Raphael whose work is the subject of a major exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome.
Photo by Andrea Jemolo / La Repubblica
