Rome restores Raphael's Sibyls fresco

Renaissance treasure in Chigi Chapel is restored to former glory.

Rome has restored The Sibyls fresco by Italian Renaissance artist Raphael - on the 500th anniversary of his death - in the Chigi Chapel in the Church of S. Maria della Pace near Piazza Navona.

The restoration by Antonio Forcellino, which began in February and continued throughout Italy's covid-19 lockdown, gives new life to Raphael's fresco which dates to 1515.

The fresco depicts four sibyls receiving news of Christ's Resurrection from the angels and was part of a commission Raphael received from the Sienese banker Agostino Chigi to decorate the interior of S. Maria della Pace.

The restoration is part of Italy's year-long celebration of Raphael whose work is the subject of a major exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome.

Photo by Andrea Jemolo / La Repubblica