Rome opens Colosseum for moonlight tours this summer

Visit the Colosseum under the stars with guided tours in English and Italian.

Guided tours of the Colosseum take place every Saturday night this summer, from 25 July to 29 August 2020, thanks to the return of the Luna sul Colosseo experience.

The tours last about an hour and begin on the arena floor, with its views into the underground tunnels where gladiators and wild animals were held before combat, and also includes a visit to the first level of the ancient amphitheatre.

The tours, conducted in Italian and English, are designed for groups of up to 20 people, with visitor safety and social distancing guaranteed by Parco Colosseo.

Tickets cost €24, and there is a family package costing €44 (two adults plus up to three children under the age of 18).

Visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Booking must be made online, by selecting the day and time of visit, via the Colosseum website or Coopculture website.

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
