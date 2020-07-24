Italy's Garden of Ninfa celebrates 100 years

World's most romantic garden opens ruins of ancient castle with concert-shows and visits at dusk.

Ninfa - described by The New York Times as "the most beautiful and romantic garden in the world" - celebrates 100 years with a month of special events.

The garden space containing the ruins of the ancient Castello di Ninfa will be reopened for a series of concert-shows, titled or_LAND_o, held in collaboration with the Respighi Conservatory of Latina and the Teatro Fellini of Pontinia.

The shows, featuring actors and musicians, will take place over 10 evenings, from 31 July to 9 August, at 20.30.

Before the start of each show it will be possible, on reservation, to visit the Garden of Ninfa in "perhaps the most suggestive hour, the one that precedes the sunset."

Later in the summer there will be four jazz concerts in the gardens, on 15, 22, 29 August and 5 September.

For full details of all events, booking and visiting times see Ninfa website.

Ninfa is located about 80 km south-east of Rome, near Sermoneta, at the foot of the Lepini mountains.

Belonging to the Caetani family since the 14th century, the site was abandoned in 1382 but in the early 1920s the Caetani family began to create the garden as it is today.

Spread out over eight hectares, this romantic English-style garden has over 10,000 shrubs, plants and flowering trees from all over the world.

The river Ninfa forms a lake in the garden which over the years has hosted 100 species of bird.