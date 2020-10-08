Rome's rose garden opens in October

Rome displays its autumn roses from 11-25 October 2020.

Rome's rose garden is open to the public from 11-25 October, each day from 08.30-17.30.

Visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing as part of the measures to prevent covid-19 contagion.

The Roseto Comunale is home to 1,200 different varieties of rose and is free of charge. 

Located on Via di Valle Murcia 6, on the eastern side of the Aventine hill, the Roseto is close to the Circo Massimo stop on the metro B line. The garden is normally open from late April until mid-June.

For more details see city website.
