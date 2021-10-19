Italy Green Pass record: 1 million certs downloaded in a day

Italy sees Green Pass surge after new rules came into force.

More than one million covid Green Pass certificates were downloaded in Italy on Monday, after the government brought in legislation making the health pass mandatory for every worker in the country.

Under the new rules, all workers must have a Green Pass, a digital or paper certificate showing that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

Unvaccinated employees may enter the workplace but only if they undergo a covid test every 48 hours, at their own expense, with a fixed cost of €15.

According to the latest official data from the government, out of the 1,049,384 Green Passes downloaded in Italy on 18 October, 914,000 were generated from negative test results while 130,000 were a result of vaccinations.

Just over 81 per cent of Italy's vaccinable population (over the age of 12) is fully vaccinated against covid-19.

Since the new rules took effect on 15 October, Italy has seen sporadic protests against the Green Pass obligations for workers, notably in Trieste, with reports of lengthy queues for tests at pharmacies around the country.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website. 

Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75773
Previous article Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy police use water cannon to clear No Green Pass sit-in at Trieste port
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police use water cannon to clear No Green Pass sit-in at Trieste port

Rome 'No Green Pass' deputy police chief suspended
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome 'No Green Pass' deputy police chief suspended

Italy may revise covid Green Pass in 2022, says deputy health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy may revise covid Green Pass in 2022, says deputy health minister

Jared Leto caught in Rome 'No Green Pass' protest
Coronavirus in Italy

Jared Leto caught in Rome 'No Green Pass' protest

Rome protest over Italy's covid Green Pass turns violent
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome protest over Italy's covid Green Pass turns violent

Italy to give third dose of covid vaccine to over 60s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to give third dose of covid vaccine to over 60s

Covid: Over 8 million people in Italy still not vaccinated
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Over 8 million people in Italy still not vaccinated

Where in Italy is the covid Green Pass required?
Coronavirus in Italy

Where in Italy is the covid Green Pass required?

Italy reopens nightclubs and eases covid rules for theatres, cinemas, stadiums
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens nightclubs and eases covid rules for theatres, cinemas, stadiums

Italy can reopen nightclubs with Green Pass and limited capacity, says CTS
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy can reopen nightclubs with Green Pass and limited capacity, says CTS

Three Swiss Guards quit Vatican to avoid covid vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Three Swiss Guards quit Vatican to avoid covid vaccine

Covid: Italy recalls single-seat school desks over fire risk
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy recalls single-seat school desks over fire risk

Green Pass: Italy set to raise audience numbers in theatres, cinemas and stadiums
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Italy set to raise audience numbers in theatres, cinemas and stadiums

Vatican visitors must have covid Green Pass from 1 October
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican visitors must have covid Green Pass from 1 October

Italy to start giving third dose of covid vaccine on 20 September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to start giving third dose of covid vaccine on 20 September