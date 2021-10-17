Italy Green Pass protests in Milan and Trieste

Protests against Green Pass in Milan and Trieste as Italy's trade unions hold Rome rally against neo-fascists.

Around 10,000 people took to the streets of central Milan on Saturday night to protest against the Green Pass - a certificate proving the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - which on Friday became mandatory for all workers in Italy.

The rally began in a peaceful and orderly way but later in the evening there were some clashes between protesters and police who detained 16 people, according to Italian media reports.

Demonstrators were stopped from marching to the Milan headquarters of the CISL trade union whose national base in Rome was stormed during a No Green Pass demonstration one week earlier.

Rome

The Rome attack, which resulted in the arrests of the leaders of the extreme right Forza Nuova group, led to CSIL organising a major rally against neo-fascists in the capital yesterday, attended by around 60,000 people according to police estimates (200,000 people according to organisers).

The rally, organised by Italy's three main trade unions and attended by prominent leftist politicians, saw CGIL leader Maurizio Landini call for the dissolution of all neo-fascist political groups.

The Rome demonstration concluded with the crowd singing Bella Ciao, the anthem of the anti-fascist resistance for the Italian partisans.

A 'No Green Pass' was held in Rome's Circus Maximus on Friday, amid tight security, however it was sparsely attended and passed off without any trouble, with demonstrators handing flowers to police.

Trieste

Trieste port workers continue their sit-in against the Green Pass on Sunday, vowing to block 'all of Italy' on 30 October if the Italian government does not withdraw the health certificate obligation for workers, reports news agency ANSA.

The Trieste dockers, who were joined by several thousand supporters over the last two days, say they will take their appeal directly to the parliament in Rome on 30 October, according to ANSA.

Last night the Trieste port president Zeno D'Agostino said: "Enough of this circus," warning: "This situation can no longer be tolerated, I need a port that works."

What are Italy's Green Pass rules for workers?

Workers who do not have the Green Pass are not permitted to enter their workplace, with every day they miss as a result regarded as "unjustified" absence.

After five days off work, employees will be suspended and have their pay frozen, however nobody can be fired for not having the health certificate.

Unvaccinated employees can still enter the workplace but only if they undergo a covid test every 48 hours, at their own expense, with a fixed cost of €15.

Those who go to work without the health certificate risk fines of between €600 and €1,500.

On Friday, the day the new Green Pass rules for workers came into force, there were a record 867,039 health certificates issued, ANSA reports.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: TGCOM24-Mediaset