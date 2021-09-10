Where in Italy is the covid Green Pass required?

Italy keeps tightening its covid 'Green Pass' rules. Here is what you need to know, including the latest updates.

Italy continues to expand the scope of its Green Pass - the digital or paper certificate that shows people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - with the rules being tightened on a regular basis. 

So where and when is the Green Pass - or its equivalent certificate for those visiting Italy - required? Here are the main points.

Italy's Green Pass, or certificazione verde, was introduced in June and was originally used mainly for travel within the EU and to facilitate access to large events such as weddings or to visit nursing homes.

However over the summer the scope of the Green Pass - which does not apply to childen under the age of 12 - was expanded significantly, and has been updated several times since.

Restaurants and bars

Since 6 August the pass is required to dine indoors in restaurants but is not needed to consume food or drink at tables outdoors. Neither is it required to have a coffee while standing at the bar, or to pay your bill at the cassa or cash desk.

Culture

The Green Pass is required to enter museums, cultural venues and archaeological sites, most of which require advance booking, as well as cinemas, theatres, cultural events and concerts. 

Sport

The pass is needed to attend sporting competitions, stadiums, gyms and swimming pools.

Leisure

Spas, amusement parks, leisure centres, gaming halls and casinos all require the Green Pass which is also mandatory for conferences and trade fairs.

Transport

Since 1 September the Green Pass has been required to board domestic and international flights, Intercity and high-speed trains, long-distance buses passing through more than two regions, charter buses, and inter-regional ships and ferries (except the Strait of Messina ferry services).

The Green Pass is not required to travel on buses, trams and subways on local public transport networks, or on regional trains.

Schools

With the academic year beginning in most of Italy on 13 September, the Green Pass rules will be need to be shown by all adults who enter schools, including parents and catering and cleaning staff.

As of 1 September, teachers and staff of schools, kindergartens and universities, as well as third level students, need to show the Green Pass, which is not required by school children.

School and university employees who fail to comply with the Green Pass obligations risk penalties similar to the system already in place for doctors and nurses, including the suspension of their employment and pay.

Green Pass Information 

For details (in English) about how the Green Pass works see our guide while for extensive information (in Italian) about the Green Pass see the Certificazione Verde website.

For those who still need assistance, there is a call centre, tel. 800 91 24 91 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and an email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see health ministry website.

Photo credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com.
