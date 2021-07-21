Italy set to extend covid state of emergency

Italian government to issue decree with new measures this week.

Italy is set to extend the nation's covid-19 state of emergency, after it expires on 31 July, according to Italian media reports.

The dates reportedly being evaluated by the government are 31 October or the end of this year, with a decision expected in the coming days as part of a new decree.

What is Italy's state of emergency?

In place since 31 January 2020, the state of emergency grants special powers to national and regional authorities in tackling the fallout from the covid-19 crisis quickly, cutting through red tape to implement, modify or revoke emergency measures if and when required.

Green Pass

The extension of the emergency legislation is to be part of a decree with a raft of new measures, including the expansion of the Green Pass, with people set to be required to present a certificate showing they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, for access to trains, stadiums, cinemas and possibly indoor restaurants.

Covid restrictions

A change is also expected to the parameters governing Italy's colour-coded system of coronavirus restrictions, switching the focus from the number of covid cases to the number of patients hospitalised.

The new decree is set to be approved tomorrow or the next day and will likely come into force from Monday 26 July.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry websiteCover image Piazza di Spagna in Rome, photo Wanted in Rome.

 

