Italian virologist says covid patients who refuse vaccine should pay hospital bill

Ilaria Capua causes 'no vax' storm with controversial suggestion.

A high-profile Italian virologist has suggested that people who are hospitalised with covid after refusing the vaccine should be charged with the hospital bill.

Ilaria Capua, writing in the Corriere della Sera newspaper, suggests that "those who are not vaccinated by choice" should pay for their hospital expenses "in exchange for the freedom to choose whether to get vaccinated or not."

The appropriate fee, she suggests, "would be only €1,000-2,000 per day," in order to "at least cover the 'non-health' costs of the hospital: bed, linen, canteen, cleaning service, utilities."

The cost of the nurses, doctors, medicines and necessary treatment would be excluded, she says, as this is covered by the state.

Capua's provocative theory is directed squarely at the so-called 'no vax' movement and the sizeable number of Italians who are refusing to be vaccinated against covid-19.

She reminds readers of the enormous financial strain caused by the covid-19 pandemic in "the world before vaccines," arguing that in the future it will be "only the unvaccinated who end up in hospital."

Capua's remarks come days after Italy reached the milestone of 60 million covid vaccine shots administered, with more than 50 per cent of all Italians aged over 12 now fully vaccinated.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website
