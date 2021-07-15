Italy: 177 health workers suspended for not taking covid vaccine

46 nurses among the 177 health workers suspended in north Italian region.

A total of 177 medical professionals and healthcare workers in the north-eastern Italian province of Pordenone have been suspended for failing to get vaccinated against covid-19.

There are 46 nurses among those suspended, all of whom are resident in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, reports news agency ANSA.

The action, which follows an investigation by local health authority ASFO, is in line with obligations for healthcare workers in Italy to be vaccinated against covid-19 or face being suspended without pay.

The suspension will remain in effect until 31 December or until such time as those suspended take the covid vaccine, reports ANSA.

In a statement ASFO said the individuals involved had failed to show up for their vaccination appointments in June.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website. Photo ANSA.