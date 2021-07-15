Italy: 177 health workers suspended for not taking covid vaccine

46 nurses among the 177 health workers suspended in north Italian region.

A total of 177 medical professionals and healthcare workers in the north-eastern Italian province of Pordenone have been suspended for failing to get vaccinated against covid-19.

There are 46 nurses among those suspended, all of whom are resident in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, reports news agency ANSA.

The action, which follows an investigation by local health authority ASFO, is in line with obligations for healthcare workers in Italy to be vaccinated against covid-19 or face being suspended without pay.

The suspension will remain in effect until 31 December or until such time as those suspended take the covid vaccine, reports ANSA.

In a statement ASFO said the individuals involved had failed to show up for their vaccination appointments in June.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website. Photo ANSA.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75177
Previous article Festa de’ Noantri: the story of an ancient religious festival in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Green Pass: Italy launches digital covid-19 certificate
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Italy launches digital covid-19 certificate

Italy passes 50 million covid vaccination milestone
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy passes 50 million covid vaccination milestone

Italy drops outdoor mask rule as entire country now covid-19 ‘white zone’
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy drops outdoor mask rule as entire country now covid-19 ‘white zone’

All of Italy to be covid-19 'white zone' amid rise of Delta variant
Coronavirus in Italy

All of Italy to be covid-19 'white zone' amid rise of Delta variant

Covid-19: Italy set to reopen night clubs in July
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy set to reopen night clubs in July

Covid-19: Italy to drop outdoor mask-wearing rule
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to drop outdoor mask-wearing rule

Italy imposes quarantine on UK arrivals, opens to visitors from US, Canada, Japan, EU
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy imposes quarantine on UK arrivals, opens to visitors from US, Canada, Japan, EU

Italy: Codogno covid-free for first time since February 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Codogno covid-free for first time since February 2020

Italy moves Rome and Milan into lowest-risk covid 'white zones'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy moves Rome and Milan into lowest-risk covid 'white zones'

Covid-19: Italy's regions can vaccinate holidaymakers in 'exceptional cases'
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's regions can vaccinate holidaymakers in 'exceptional cases'

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome

Covid-19: Italy aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by September
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by September

Italy opens covid vaccinations to all over-16s from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy opens covid vaccinations to all over-16s from 3 June

Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June

Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds