Green Pass: Italy launches digital covid-19 certificate

How Italy's covid-19 'Green Pass' works and how to obtain it.

Italy's premier Mario Draghi has signed a new decree launching the national digital green certificate website for people who have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The 'Green Pass' certificate is designed to facilitate travel, allow people to participate in large events and provide visiting access to nursing homes.

The Certificazione Verde website lets people in Italy request the Green Pass which in addition to Italian is available in English, French and German.

The form, which comes in digital or paper versions, is completely free and contains a scannable QR code.

In order to claim the Green Pass it is necessary to provide at least one of the following: vaccination certification, details showing that you have recovered from covid-19, or a recent test with negative results.

Green Pass certificates relating to vaccinations carried out to date will be made available by 28 June, with those vaccinated being notified by email or text message with a code giving access to download the form onto a PC, tablet or smartphone.

The digital cert can be obtained from the website as well as via the online health system of your region (Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico); SPID, the digital identity system with access to public administration services; or via the Immuni contact-tracing app.

It will be also possible to obtain a paper copy of the certificate by requesting it from your doctor, paeditrician or pharmacy, using your tessera sanitaria health card.

Italy's Green Pass comes ahead of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) which will allow free travel across the European Union from 1 July.

The Green Pass website warns however that the "certificate is not a travel document," with people advised to check the travel requirements of the country they wish to go by consulting the Viaggiare Sicuri website.

The Certificazione Verde website contains extensive information about how to obtain the Green Pass and how it works but for those who still need assistance, there is a call centre, tel. 800 91 24 91 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and an email address citizens@dgc.gov.it.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.