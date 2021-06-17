Green Pass: Italy launches digital covid-19 certificate

How Italy's covid-19 'Green Pass' works and how to obtain it.

Italy's premier Mario Draghi has signed a new decree launching the national digital green certificate website for people who have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The 'Green Pass' certificate is designed to facilitate travel, allow people to participate in large events and provide visiting access to nursing homes.

The Certificazione Verde website lets people in Italy request the Green Pass which in addition to Italian is available in English, French and German.

The form, which comes in digital or paper versions, is completely free and contains a scannable QR code.

In order to claim the Green Pass it is necessary to provide at least one of the following: vaccination certification, details showing that you have recovered from covid-19, or a recent test with negative results.

Green Pass certificates relating to vaccinations carried out to date will be made available by 28 June, with those vaccinated being notified by email or text message with a code giving access to download the form onto a PC, tablet or smartphone.

The digital cert can be obtained from the website as well as via the online health system of your region (Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico); SPID, the digital identity system with access to public administration services; or via the Immuni contact-tracing app.

It will be also possible to obtain a paper copy of the certificate by requesting it from your doctor, paeditrician or pharmacy, using your tessera sanitaria health card.

Italy's Green Pass comes ahead of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) which will allow free travel across the European Union from 1 July.

The Green Pass website warns however that the "certificate is not a travel document," with people advised to check the travel requirements of the country they wish to go by consulting the Viaggiare Sicuri website.

The Certificazione Verde website contains extensive information about how to obtain the Green Pass and how it works but for those who still need assistance, there is a call centre, tel. 800 91 24 91 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and an email address citizens@dgc.gov.it.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74959
Previous article Top al fresco dining in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Codogno covid-free for first time since February 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Codogno covid-free for first time since February 2020

Italy moves Rome and Milan into lowest-risk covid 'white zones'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy moves Rome and Milan into lowest-risk covid 'white zones'

Covid-19: Italy's regions can vaccinate holidaymakers in 'exceptional cases'
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's regions can vaccinate holidaymakers in 'exceptional cases'

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome

Covid-19: Italy aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by September
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by September

Italy opens covid vaccinations to all over-16s from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy opens covid vaccinations to all over-16s from 3 June

Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June

Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds

Italy's daily covid-19 deaths at seven-month low
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's daily covid-19 deaths at seven-month low

Italy starts to move regions into covid 'white zones'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy starts to move regions into covid 'white zones'

American tourists return to Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

American tourists return to Rome

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome

Italy sees sharp fall in covid-19 hospital cases, report
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy sees sharp fall in covid-19 hospital cases, report

Italy's covid-19 contagion rate continues to fall
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's covid-19 contagion rate continues to fall

Italy scraps weekend reservations for small museums
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy scraps weekend reservations for small museums