Euro 2020: England fans can't travel to Rome for quarter-final

Italy's quarantine restrictions rule out English fans coming to Rome.

England fans will be unable to travel to Rome for the quarter-final clash against Ukraine this weekend due to Italy's mandatory five-day quarantine for all those arriving from the UK.

The news has come as a bitter shock to English supporters who - even if they travelled to Rome today - would be unable to attend the match at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening.

This means that support for the England side - which defeated Germany 2-0 last night - will have to come from among the estimated 30,000 UK citizens already living in Italy.

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed that it will not be selling tickets to the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC), the official arm of England’s away fans.

The capacity at the Stadio Olimpico has been reduced to just 18,000 seats due to Italy's coronavirus restrictions. The FA will be able to distribute about 12.5 per cent of the total, in other words just over 2,000 seats, according to The Guardian.

In a statement issued yesterday and cited widely in the media, the FA said it is collaborating with UEFA and the British embassy in Rome "to facilitate as many ticket sales to English residents in Italy as possible.”

However the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) stressed that the British embassy to Italy would not be selling or distributing tickets for the match in Rome.

Under Italy's current travel rules, anyone travelling to Italy from the UK, or who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days, must undergo compulsory five-day quarantine on arrival, before testing negative for covid.

Italy’s travel restrictions against UK visitors are designed to stop the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.
