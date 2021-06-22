Italy's PM wants Euro 2020 final to move from London to Rome due to rising covid rates in UK

UEFA says no plans to move Euro 2020 final away from London venue.

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has said he wants the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament to be held in Rome instead of London due to the rising levels of covid-19 infections in the UK, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

The premier, speaking alongside German chancellor Angela Merkel at a press conference in Berlin, said he was in favour of moving the Euro final from Wembley to Rome, stating that he will work to ensure the "final does not take place in a country where infections are rising rapidly.”

However UEFA, European football’s governing body, denies there are plans to relocate the Euro 2020 final, stating: "UEFA, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semifinals and final in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games."

Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), has “categorically" denied there are any plans afoot to try and get the match moved from Wembley to Rome.

The comments by Draghi came the same day that the Italian government introduced a mandatory five-day quarantine and compulsory covid-19 screening for all arrivals into Italy from the UK.

The premier's remarks were welcomed by Rome mayor Virginia Raggi who tweeted: "Move the European final to Rome? We are ready. After the successful opening of UEFA2020, Rome and Italy have shown that they can organise major international events."

In addition to the opening match, Rome has hosted two other Group A games, with a quarter final to be played in the city's Olympic Stadium on 3 July.

On 21 June the UK registered 10,633 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths, according to official daily figures. By contrast Italy recorded 495 new cases and 21 coronavirus-related deaths.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75006
Previous article Covid-19: Italy to drop outdoor mask-wearing rule

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2020 In Rome: All You Need To Know
Sport

Euro 2020 In Rome: All You Need To Know

Mille Miglia vintage car rally returns to Rome
Sport

Mille Miglia vintage car rally returns to Rome

Euro 2020: Andrea Bocelli to sing in Rome stadium for opening game
Sport

Euro 2020: Andrea Bocelli to sing in Rome stadium for opening game

Euro 2020: Italy unveils mascot of national football team
Sport

Euro 2020: Italy unveils mascot of national football team

Euro 2020: Rome's Poste Italiane building unveils giant tricolour of 1,200 staff faces
Sport

Euro 2020: Rome's Poste Italiane building unveils giant tricolour of 1,200 staff faces

Euro 2020 kicks off in Rome on 11 June
Sport

Euro 2020 kicks off in Rome on 11 June

Rome welcomes back Piazza di Siena horse show
Sport

Rome welcomes back Piazza di Siena horse show

Rome hosts Street Skateboarding World Championships
Sport

Rome hosts Street Skateboarding World Championships

Rome pays tribute to Mourinho with pizza and gelato
Sport

Rome pays tribute to Mourinho with pizza and gelato

Rome mural shows Mourinho on a Vespa
Sport

Rome mural shows Mourinho on a Vespa

Roma, Lazio and the European Super League
Sport

Roma, Lazio and the European Super League

Mourinho: 'What does 'Daje Roma' mean?' ask British TV presenters
Sport

Mourinho: 'What does 'Daje Roma' mean?' ask British TV presenters

José Mourinho to take over as AS Roma manager
Sport

José Mourinho to take over as AS Roma manager

Roma player Chris Smalling held by armed robbers in Rome home
Sport

Roma player Chris Smalling held by armed robbers in Rome home

Formula E race returns to Rome for 2021 season
Sport

Formula E race returns to Rome for 2021 season