Italy imposes quarantine on UK arrivals, opens to visitors from US, Canada, Japan, EU

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors in response to threat from Delta variant of covid-19, and lifts restrictions on tourists from EU, Canada, Japan and the EU.

Italy has introduced new restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK where cases of the highly contagious Delta covid-19 variant are rising.

Those arriving in Italy from the UK will be required to undergo compulsory five-day quarantine on arrival, and covid-19 testing, under the new measures signed today by Italian health minister Roberto Speranza.

The measures will come into force from Monday 21 June.

The health minister has also lifted restrictions on tourists from the United States, Canada and Japan, as well as other EU countries, in line with the requirements of the 'Green Pass' certificate, in other words showing that they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative covid-19.

In addition, a ban on people arriving into Italy from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been extended.

The news comes as the covid-19 incidence rate in Italy continues to fall, dropping to 16.7 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

 
