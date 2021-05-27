Rome summer sales in 2021

Shops in Rome and Lazio allowed to hold sales 30 days before official date.

The summer sales season in Rome and the Lazio region will be different from normal again this year.

The 2021 summer saldi will begin officially on 3 July, with discounted items on sale until the end of August.

However, similar to last summer, the Lazio region has modified legislation that prohibits the retail sector from "promotional sales" in the 30 days preceding the start of the sales season.

This means effectively that clothes stores in Rome and across the Lazio region are free to sell discounted items from the first week of June.

Photo: Luis Santos / Shutterstock.com.
