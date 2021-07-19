Italian regions risk new covid restrictions amid rise in cases

Delta variant fuels rise in cases in Italy. 

Several regions in Italy could lose their lowest-risk 'white' zone status and slip back to the moderate risk 'yellow' zone category from 26 July, based on rising numbers of covid-19 cases, according to Italian media reports.

The regions at risk of 'yellow' restrictions were identified by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera as Campania (Naples), Lazio (Rome), Sardinia, Sicily and Veneto (Venice).

Under the current system, to be classified as a white zone a region must have registered fewer than 50 covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three consecutive weeks.

If this figure is exceeded the region passes from the white zone, where minimal restrictions apply, to a yellow zone, with stricter rules in place.

However, according to media reports, the government is expected to shift the parameters for classifying white zones - even if the data is higher than 50 cases per 100,000 people - by switching the focus to the number of patients in hospital.

On Friday the weekly monitoring report from Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry revealed that the national 'R' reproduction number and covid incidence rate had both risen significantly.

The 'R' value was up to 0.91 from 0.66 last week, while the incidence was up to 19 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, from 11 last week, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Franco Locatelli, head of the Higher Health Council (CSS), told Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Sunday that gatherings for the Euro 2020 football championship, which Italy won, have favoured the spread of the virus.

The latest data from national health authorities shows that the average age of those infected is 28, a record low, Reuters reports.

The rise in cases in Italy is being fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant which is "primarily hitting young people," according to Gianni Rezza, director general at the ministry of health.

However ISS president Silvio Brusaferro said that, for the moment, "the impact of the illness on hospital admissions remains minimal."

The number of patients in hospital in Italy with covid-19, not including those in intensive care, was 1,136 on Sunday, up from 1,111 the day before, according to health ministry data reported by Reuters.

On Friday Italy reached the milestone of 60 million vaccine shots administered, ANSA reports, with almost 50 per cent of all Italians aged over 12 now fully vaccinated.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website. Cover image: Florence. Photo credit: gph-foto.de / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75207
Previous article Sting opens pizzeria and wine bar in Tuscany

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: 177 health workers suspended for not taking covid vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: 177 health workers suspended for not taking covid vaccine

Green Pass: Italy launches digital covid-19 certificate
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Italy launches digital covid-19 certificate

Italy passes 50 million covid vaccination milestone
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy passes 50 million covid vaccination milestone

Italy drops outdoor mask rule as entire country now covid-19 ‘white zone’
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy drops outdoor mask rule as entire country now covid-19 ‘white zone’

All of Italy to be covid-19 'white zone' amid rise of Delta variant
Coronavirus in Italy

All of Italy to be covid-19 'white zone' amid rise of Delta variant

Covid-19: Italy set to reopen night clubs in July
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy set to reopen night clubs in July

Covid-19: Italy to drop outdoor mask-wearing rule
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to drop outdoor mask-wearing rule

Italy imposes quarantine on UK arrivals, opens to visitors from US, Canada, Japan, EU
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy imposes quarantine on UK arrivals, opens to visitors from US, Canada, Japan, EU

Italy: Codogno covid-free for first time since February 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Codogno covid-free for first time since February 2020

Italy moves Rome and Milan into lowest-risk covid 'white zones'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy moves Rome and Milan into lowest-risk covid 'white zones'

Covid-19: Italy's regions can vaccinate holidaymakers in 'exceptional cases'
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's regions can vaccinate holidaymakers in 'exceptional cases'

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome

Covid-19: Italy aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by September
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by September

Italy opens covid vaccinations to all over-16s from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy opens covid vaccinations to all over-16s from 3 June

Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June