Sting opens pizzeria and wine bar in Tuscany

Il Palagio pizzeria will serve produce from Sting’s Tuscan vineyard.

Sting, the British pop legend and long-term Italy resident, has launched a pizzeria at his vineyard in the heart of Tuscany, he announced on Instagram.

The pizzeria has opened at Il Palagio, located in the Chianti region, where Sting and his wife Trudie Styler produce wine, honey and extra virgin olive oil.

The aim of the pizzeria is to promote the products of the estate in the Figline Valdarno area of Tuscany.

"Come and join the gang down at the new Il Palagio pizzeria and wine bar, where you can get fabulous pizza, try all our wines and even some local Tuscan craft beer," the singer-songwriter posted on Instagram.

The pizzeria will offer local food and wines, offering authentic, organic and sustainable cuisine, according to reports in Italian media.

General Info

Address Via Sant'Andrea, 11, 50063 Figline e Incisa Valdarno FI, Italy

Previous article Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor

