Sting and Zucchero sing Fields of Gold in Italian
The two friends perform Italian version of Sting hit Fields of Gold.
Italian singer-songwriter and musician Zucchero "Sugar" Fornaciari has published a short video clip of himself singing an impromptu duet with English musician and Italian resident, Sting.
The pair of longtime friends are filmed in Pietrasanta, Tuscany, singing Sting's classic song Fields of Gold which first appeared on his 1993 album Ten Summoner's Tales.
Sting has lived in the Chianti area of Tuscany with his wife Trudie Styler for the last two decades.
General Info
Address 55045 Pietrasanta, Province of Lucca, Italy
View on Map
Sting and Zucchero sing Fields of Gold in Italian
55045 Pietrasanta, Province of Lucca, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Wanted from September 2020: A part time Caregiver from September 2020 to June 2021, to work with and support the needs of a girl with Cerebral Palsy in our senior school at La Stor...
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - PERFECT FOR WFP STAFF!! We have a very quaint and elegantly furnished 1-bedroom flat in the heart of Monteverde renting to referenced individual...
Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Ostia - via della Paranzella - We have a very bright apartment on the 3rd floor of a residential building in the center of Ostia renting to referenced individuals. It is 85m2 made...
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely r...