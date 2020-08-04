Sting and Zucchero sing Fields of Gold in Italian

The two friends perform Italian version of Sting hit Fields of Gold.

Italian singer-songwriter and musician Zucchero "Sugar" Fornaciari has published a short video clip of himself singing an impromptu duet with English musician and Italian resident, Sting.

The pair of longtime friends are filmed in Pietrasanta, Tuscany, singing Sting's classic song Fields of Gold which first appeared on his 1993 album Ten Summoner's Tales.

Sting has lived in the Chianti area of Tuscany with his wife Trudie Styler for the last two decades.