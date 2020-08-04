Italy: Wildfires continue to rage around L'Aquila

Forest fire approaches the village of Pettino near L'Aquila.

Firefighters, soldiers and civil protection volunteers are working around the clock in an effort to combat a wildfire that is approaching the village of Pettino, near L'Aquila in the eastern region of Abruzzo, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The flames are about 200 metres away from the village, with an evacuation plan in place even though there are hopes that the arrival of rain will help put out the blaze.

More than 500 hectares of woodland and vegetation on Monte Pettino and Monte Omo have been destroyed in the blaze which began six days ago, in the fringes of the Parco Nazionale del Gran Sasso, and which was likely started deliberately.

There are currently 85 firefighters at work, along with six Canadair planes and two helicopters, in attempts to put out the blaze, according to ANSA.

There are numerous other forest fires raging in Italy at present, with blazes in Torpè, in the province of Nuoro in Sardinia; as well as in several areas around the Sicilian province of Palermo.

Photo AbruzzoLive