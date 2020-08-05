Covid-19 in Italy: 'If we all respect the rules we will get back to normal' says Conte

Conte echoes call from Italian president to respect the rules in place to contain the spread of covid-19.

Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte has again stressed that respecting the "minimal but necessary" covid-19 precautions is "fundamental" for the country to return to normality.

Conte said that since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency he has followed a "path marked by caution, but also by measures proportionate to what was happening."

"I am convinced that this government has acted well and I do not change my mind," the premier said in an interview with Italian newspaper of record, Corriere della Sera.

Conte said he believes that "now the time has come not to think about new restrictions, but to support an effective restart."

The premier said the cruise ship industry "must start travelling again, because tourism is fundamental to our economy," however he believes that reopening discos is "too dangerous."

“I've always been strict but I don't regret anything," - Conte told Corriere della Sera - "If foreign governments are all praising us, it means that we have done something good. I don't want to waste all of this."

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.