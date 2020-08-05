Covid-19 in Italy: 'If we all respect the rules we will get back to normal' says Conte

Conte echoes call from Italian president to respect the rules in place to contain the spread of covid-19.

Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte has again stressed that respecting the "minimal but necessary" covid-19 precautions is "fundamental" for the country to return to normality.

Conte said that since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency he has followed a "path marked by caution, but also by measures proportionate to what was happening."

"I am convinced that this government has acted well and I do not change my mind," the premier said in an interview with Italian newspaper of record, Corriere della Sera.

Conte said he believes that "now the time has come not to think about new restrictions, but to support an effective restart."

The premier said the cruise ship industry "must start travelling again, because tourism is fundamental to our economy," however he believes that reopening discos is "too dangerous."

“I've always been strict but I don't regret anything," - Conte told Corriere della Sera - "If foreign governments are all praising us, it means that we have done something good. I don't want to waste all of this."

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71427
Previous article Italy: Wildfires continue to rage around L'Aquila

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Avoid beach parties due to covid-19 risk says Lazio Region
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Avoid beach parties due to covid-19 risk says Lazio Region

Covid-19: Italy’s president warns country not to let guard down
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s president warns country not to let guard down

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine

Italy: Bocelli says sorry for covid-19 comments
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Bocelli says sorry for covid-19 comments

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 state of emergency until 15 October
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 state of emergency until 15 October

Italy sends army to Sicily as migrants flee quarantine centres
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy sends army to Sicily as migrants flee quarantine centres

Covid-19: Andrea Bocelli 'humiliated and offended' by Italy's lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Andrea Bocelli 'humiliated and offended' by Italy's lockdown

Italy: Covid-19 tests for travellers arriving in Rome by bus from high-risk countries
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 tests for travellers arriving in Rome by bus from high-risk countries

Covid-19: Italy adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list

Italy creates national day to remember covid-19 victims
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy creates national day to remember covid-19 victims

Covid-19 in Italy: 'Second wave possible' says Italian health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 'Second wave possible' says Italian health minister

Italy’s Health Minister says Italy is out of the covid-19 storm
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy’s Health Minister says Italy is out of the covid-19 storm

EU Recovery Fund: €209 billion for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

EU Recovery Fund: €209 billion for Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban to Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban to Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo