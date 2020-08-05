Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for breaking covid-19 rules

Ryanair faces suspension in Italy over “repeated violations” of covid-19 regulations.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has threatened to suspend Ryanair's permit to fly in the country for allegedly not respecting safety regulations aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The Irish low-cost airline is accused of "repeated violations of the covid-19 health regulations currently in force and imposed by the Italian government to protect the health of passengers."

"Not only is the obligation to distance passengers not respected, but the conditions for making an exception to that rule are also being ignored", ENAC said in a statement.

If Ryanair continued to break the rules ENAC would "suspend all air transport activities at national airports, requiring the carrier to re-route all passengers already in possession of tickets."

Airlines are exempt from running at 50 per cent of capacity, to ensure social distancing of one metre between passengers, but only if they respect a series of additional rules.

ENAC accuses Ryanair of failing to enforce these rules, which include the wearing of masks, reports ANSA.

Photo credit: AlinaL / Shutterstock.com