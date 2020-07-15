Italy lifts hand luggage ban on flights

Passengers on flights to and from Italy can take cabin baggage from 15 July.

Italy has lifted a ban on carry-on luggage in overhead lockers on aircrafts to and from Italy, with effect from 15 July, reports Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.

The dropping of the ban, which was introduced on 26 June for "health reasons" due to fears of covid-19 contagion, was confirmed on Radio 1 by Italy's undersecretary for health, Sandra Zampa, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

From 15 July travellers will be permitted to bring trolley luggage on board, while those carrying items of personal clothing such as jackets must place them in single-use sterilised containers which will be provided on the aircraft.

Passengers must wear masks on board planes as well as when boarding and throughout their time at airports in Italy.

