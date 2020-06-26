Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy

As from 26 June, Italy bans the use of overhead lockers for any kind of luggage, trolley suitcases included, on planes flying in and out of the country.

The only luggage allowed in the cabin will be handbags or any other item that is small enough to be placed under the seat in front.

The measure has been taken to prevent people from gathering when they have to store their luggage on board the aircraft whilst boarding or disembarking. The intent is to prevent pontential spreading of covid-19.

This means that passengers, even on intercontinental flights, will have to send their luggage into the aircraft hold.

Announcing the measure to all airlines operating in Italy is the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) which in a letter sent to IATA (the main international association of carriers) on 25 June writes that "as far as hand luggage is concerned, passengers are allowed to bring on board only luggage small enough to be placed under the seat in front of the assigned seat". And again: 'For health reasons, the use of overhead lockers is not allowed under any circumstance'.

Ph: lunopark / Shutterstock.com