Rome musicians perform free concerts from theatre windows

Music from the Windows at theatre in centre of Rome.

Rome classical musicians perform a series of free concerts from the windows of Teatro Argentina in the city centre.

The Musica dalle finestre initiative is organised by Teatro di Roma and Roma Tre Orchestra and comprises Saturday evening concerts throughout July.

Under the artistic direction of Valerio Vicari, the concerts are dedicated to the music of 20th-century composers, including the recently-deceased Ennio Morricone, to the backdrop of Largo Argentina.

The next two concerts, both at 19.00, will take place on 18 and 25 July, and will feature the music of Phoinikes Sax Quartet in a musical journey through cinema and jazz, including the soundtracks of Nino Rota and a tribute to Fellini.

For full concert details see Roma Tre Orchestra website.

Photo and video La Repubblica