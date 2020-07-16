Naples seeks UNESCO recognition for Neapolitan espresso coffee culture

Italy's Campania region seeks UNESCO recognition for the Neapolitan culture surrounding espresso coffee.

The regional council of the Campania region, whose capital is Naples, is seeking to have the "culture of Neapolitan espresso coffee" registered on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The bid, signed by Campania president Vincenzo De Luca, has been sent to Italy's Commission for UNESCO, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

"Coffee in Italy is not only a drink but it expresses a true culture, an entirely Neapolitan ritual that has given birth to traditions spread everywhere, such as that of caffè sospeso that evokes the sense of hospitality, solidarity and conviviality."

The tradition of caffè sospeso is an anonymous act of generosity in which the customer pays for an additional coffee to be enjoyed later by a stranger who cannot afford it.

The UNESCO bid, drawn up by a group of expert university professors and anthropologists, underlines the identity and value of coffee culture, "for the Neapolitans, the people of Campania, and all Italians," reports ANSA.

"After the art of the Neapolitan pizza maker, the culture of Neapolitan espresso coffee also deserves the prestigious UNESCO recognition", concludes the statement from Regione Campania.