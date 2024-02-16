15.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 16 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Naples
News Naples local English news

Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Naples

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

San Casciano bronzes go on display at MANN.

A trove of ancient bronze statues unearthed at the San Casciano thermal bath site in Tuscany in late 2022 can be admired in Naples from 16 February until 30 June.

Titled Gli Dei Ritornano (The Gods Return), the exhibition takes place at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples (MANN) following a successful showing at the Quirinale in Rome.

Describing it as an "exceptional" opportunity to visit the treasures in Naples, Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano stated: "The artefacts found in San Casciano, in the opinion of many experts, are among the most important Italian archaeological discoveries and allow us to reconnect with our most ancient roots."

The votive statues, dating from between the second century BC and the first century AD, emerged intact from the mud at the bottom of a Roman pool in the Tuscan hilltop town in November 2022, before undergoing a delicate restoration process.

The sensational discovery of the statues - representating divinities including Apollo and Hygieia, as well as emperors, matrons and ephebes - shed new light on the relationship between the Etruscans and the Romans.

Archaeologist Jacopo Tabolli, who led the excavation project and is the curator of the exhibition, said the San Casciano discovery would "rewrite history" about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire.

For full visiting details and information about the exhibition, which will be inaugurated on the evening of Friday 16 February, see the MANN website.

Photo credit: Emanuele Antonio Minerva e Agnese Sbaffi © Ministero della Cultura.

General Info

Address Piazza Museo, 18/19, 80135 Napoli NA, Italy

View on Map

Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Naples

Piazza Museo, 18/19, 80135 Napoli NA, Italy

AOSR H2 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Naples local English news

Italy's Tolkien exhibit moves from Rome to Naples

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

A Weekend Guide to Procida

Jason M. Mattia Jason M. Mattia -
Naples local English news

Blood of Naples saint Gennaro liquefies in recurring 'miracle'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news Editorials

Mount Vesuvius, one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world

Andrew Sagerson Andrew Sagerson -
Naples local English news

Covid: Italian man, 88, pulls out gun when asked for Green Pass

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

Naples only Italy destination on CNN Travel wish list in 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

Naples: New Italian movie pokes fun at the Camorra

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Naples local English news

Why tourists skip Naples: debunking common misconceptions

Margaret Kovick Margaret Kovick -