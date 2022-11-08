Italy discovers 24 ancient bronze statues in thermal baths

San Casciano discovery hailed as "most important since Riace Bronzes".

Archaeologists in Italy have unearthed 24 ancient bronze statues at the San Casciano dei Bagni thermal bath site in a discovery described as "exceptional" by Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.

The perfectly intact statues emerged from the mud and water at the bottom of a large Roman pool in the hilltop town, about 160 km north of Rome, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Dating to between the second century BC and the first century AD, the statues include representations of divinities including Apollo and Hygieia, as well as emperors, matrons and ephebes.

Statues emerge from the mud in San Casciano dei Bagni.

The statues, five of which are almost one metre high, were discovered alongside thousands of coins, votive offerings and inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin.

Archaeologist Jacopo Tabolli from the University for Foreigners in Siena has led the project for the last three years, with support from Italy's culture ministry and local authorities, and the collaboration of more than 60 experts from around the world.

Dalle acque termali il rinvenimento più grande mai emerso in Italia, riscriverà la storia della statuaria etrusca-romana. Il Ministro @g_sangiuliano: «Ritrovamento eccezionale, Italia ricca di tesori immensi e unici». Scopri di piùhttps://t.co/lGXtExc5Ii / #MiC #glideidelfango pic.twitter.com/Xhz3RvjSYf— Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) November 8, 2022

The ancient bath complex is believed to have existed from at least the third century BC and remained active until the fifth century AD, Tabolli told ANSA.

In Christian times the site was closed down - but not destroyed - and its treasures were immersed in the hot thermal waters of the pools which were sealed with stone.

Describing it as "a discovery that will rewrite history", Tabolli hailed the trove as "the greatest store of statues from ancient Italy and in any case the only one whose context we can wholly reconstruct."

Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano applauded the "exceptional discovery that confirms once again that Italy is a country full of huge and unique treasures".

VIDEO | Jacopo Tabolli, archeologo per l'Università per Stranieri di Siena descrive lo straordinario ritrovamento: "Si tratta di un momento di passaggio in Etruria, dalla dominazione etrusca a quella romana, ci sono infatti iscrizioni in latino e in etrusco". #ANSA pic.twitter.com/fgcZbTNIAk— Agenzia ANSA (@Agenzia_Ansa) November 8, 2022

Director general of Italy's state museums Massimo Osanna said the find represents "the most important discovery since the Riace Bronzes and certainly one of the most significant discovery of bronzes ever made in the history of the ancient Mediterranean".

Osanna has approved the purchase of a 16th-century building to house the new-found statues in San Casciano, with plans to create an archaeological park in the area in the future, ANSA reports.

In the meantime excavation work will stop for the winter, before resuming in the spring, while experts carry out restoration and studies on the newly emerged treasures.

Photos ANSA