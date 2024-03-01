The Caravaggio Month in Naples

From 28 February to 31 March, Naples will celebrate Caravaggio month.

This year, Naples has much to offer to all the art lovers and museum-goers. Along with the enchanting San Casciano bronzes displayed at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples (MANN) and the J.R.R. Tolkien exhibition at Palazzo Reale, the city will welcome back the masterpieces of the legendary Italian artist Caravaggio.

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio was a Baroque Italian painter who revolutionised art in Europe and developed the realism of the early Renaissance. Caravaggio spent some of the last years of his life in Naples, where he created his renowned works, such as Judith Beheading Holofernes, Salome with the Head of John the Baptist, The Madonna of the Rosary, and The Flagellation of Christ.

From 28 February to 31 March, Naples will celebrate Caravaggio month with his main works displayed at various galleries and museums across the city. Here are the key places to visit:

The Diocesan Museum – Largo Donnaregina, Naples

The Flagellation of Christ, Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, 1607, oil on canvas, 286x213 cm

The museum will become a home for The Flagellation of Christ, a painting by Caravaggio that has a strong connection to Naples. Created in 1607, this almost 3-metre painting was commissioned by the di Franco family for the San Domenico Maggiore chapel in Naples. The Flagellation of Christ is among the pieces that made Caravaggio one of the most famous artists in the city and inspired many of the Caravaggisti. The painting has been exhibited around the world, including at the Louvre, its final stop before arriving in Naples.

On 24 March, the Diocesan Museum will host a tableau vivant performance, where Caravaggio’s paintings will be brought to life by actors accompanied by the masterpieces of Bach, Mozart, and Vivaldi. The event will last for 40 minutes and offers a range of tickets.

Palazzo Ricca – Via dei Tribunali 213

The Taking of Christ, Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, 1602, oil on canvas, 133.5x169.5 cm

The Historical Archive of Banco di Napoli will house a painting by Caravaggio that was lost in the late 18th century and rediscovered in Dublin in 1993. The exhibition “The Taking of Christ” will be presented on 1 March in the space of the archive at 16.00 along with the press conference. The painting will become available for public viewing after 2 March in Palazzo Ricca.

Palazzo Zevallos Stigliano – Via Toledo 185

The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula, Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, 1610, oil on canvas, 140.5x170.5 cm

The last painting by Caravaggio, The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula, was created in 1610 in Naples. It was commissioned by Marcantonio Doria, a nobleman from Genoa. Today, it is displayed in Palazzo Zevallos in the Intesa Sanpaolo collection. The gallery also provides a vast collection of Baroque and Renaissance paintings. Plan and book your visit here.

Pio Monte della Misericordia – Via dei Tribunali 253

The Seven Works of Mercy, Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, 1607, oil on canvas, 390x260 cm

The famous painting by Caravaggio, The Seven Works of Mercy, was made for the Pio Monte della Misericordia church in Naples, where it became the altarpiece. The painting revolves around the seven corporal works of mercy, a meritorious practice in Christian Catholic tradition and ethics.

Celebrate the Month of Caravaggio and see the grand works of the renowned Italian master in Naples, the city he cherished until the last days of his life!

Ph Gimas / Shutterstock.com