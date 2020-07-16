Palermo floods: search underway after heaviest rain since 1790

Sicilian capital hit by flash floods as firefighters continue to search for missing people in underpass.

Firefighters in Palermo have spent all night searching for people who may be trapped in a car in a flooded underpass in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, during the most violent rainstorm since 1790, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Italian media initially reported that two people had drowned, following the testimony of an eyewitness who says he saw a couple trapped in their submerged car in the Viale della Regione underpass on the evening of 15 July.

However, as the search continues, police have stated that they have received no missing persons report.

The rain, which fell intensely for several hours, caused widespread flooding in Palermo and resulted in the hospitalisation of two small children - the youngest of whom is nine months - for hypothermia, reports ANSA.

The children were reportedly trapped in a car with their parents in the same submerged underpass, as motorists left their vehicles to stand on car roofs or swim to safety through the water and mud.

As roads turned to rivers, firefighters worked tirelessly to save people and police handed out blankets and thermal sheets from hospitals to those rescued.

Palermo mayor Leoluca Orlando says the city did not receive any warning of the violent rainfall, with no weather alert issued by the civil protection agency in advance.

"Over a metre of rain has fallen in Palermo in less than two hours" - said Orlando - "The most violent rain in the history of the city since at least 1790, equal to that which falls in a year."

Orlando said that if the city had received advance warning "procedures would have been activated which, despite the extraordinary nature of today's events, could have mitigated the risks."

General Info

Address Palermo, Province of Palermo, Italy

View on Map

Palermo floods: search underway after heaviest rain since 1790

Palermo, Province of Palermo, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71224
Previous article Naples seeks UNESCO recognition for Neapolitan espresso coffee culture

RELATED ARTICLES

Phone card from 1994 found in the sand: On Socials 'So that's how they clean beaches?'
Environment

Phone card from 1994 found in the sand: On Socials 'So that's how they clean beaches?'

Why are so many fish dying in Rome's river Tiber?
Environment

Why are so many fish dying in Rome's river Tiber?

Alarm as hundreds of fish die in Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Alarm as hundreds of fish die in Rome's river Tiber

Lazio region awarded 9 Blue Flag beaches
Environment

Lazio region awarded 9 Blue Flag beaches

Rome rocked by earthquake
Environment

Rome rocked by earthquake

World Earth Day in Rome: Zucchero performs Bono song at Colosseum
Environment

World Earth Day in Rome: Zucchero performs Bono song at Colosseum

Guide to the butterflies of Rome
Environment

Guide to the butterflies of Rome

Earthquake near Rome
Environment

Earthquake near Rome

Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump
Environment

Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump

Smog in Rome: take public transport says city
Environment

Smog in Rome: take public transport says city

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber
Environment

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather
Environment

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies
Environment

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools
Environment

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber