Rome illuminates Temple of Hadrian with free light show

Luci sul Tempio di Adriano takes place each evening at nightfall.

The monumental façade of Rome's Temple of Hadrian in Piazza di Pietro in the historic centre is illuminated each evening in a spectacular light and sound show.

The 12-minute show was created by Paco Lanciano, the multimedia genius behind Viaggi nell’Antica Roma at the Forum of Augustus, in collaboration with Piero Angela.

Entitled Luci sul Tempio di Adriano, the light show recalls the legacy of Hadrian and is offered for free each evening as it becomes dark, throughout the summer until 30 September.

Using six synchronised projectors,the show reconstructs the foundation, destruction, pillage and reuse of the temple, until it became the seat of the Chamber of Commerce in 1879.

For more details see city website. Photo Turismo Roma-Twitter.

General Info

Address Piazza di Pietra, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome illuminates Temple of Hadrian with free light show

Piazza di Pietra, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Mick Jagger moves to Tuscany for the summer
Entertainment

Mick Jagger moves to Tuscany for the summer

Italy: Guns N' Roses cancel Florence concert
Entertainment

Italy: Guns N' Roses cancel Florence concert

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto
Entertainment

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto

Gladiator movie celebrates 20 years on 1 May
Entertainment

Gladiator movie celebrates 20 years on 1 May

Rome could see return of drive-in cinemas

Rome could see return of drive-in cinemas

Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible 7 swap Italy for UK
Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible 7 swap Italy for UK

Rome's Wax Museum
Entertainment

Rome's Wax Museum

How to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Rome
Entertainment

How to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Rome

Rome celebrates Carnevale 2020
Entertainment

Rome celebrates Carnevale 2020

Netflix to open base in Rome
Entertainment

Netflix to open base in Rome

Tom Cruise to film movie in Rome
Entertainment

Tom Cruise to film movie in Rome

New Year's Day Parade in Rome
Entertainment

New Year's Day Parade in Rome

New Year's Eve in Rome: Festa di Roma 2020
Entertainment

New Year's Eve in Rome: Festa di Roma 2020

Rome New Year's Eve: what to do and where to go
Entertainment

Rome New Year's Eve: what to do and where to go

Vasco Rossi concerts at Circus Maximus in Rome
Entertainment

Vasco Rossi concerts at Circus Maximus in Rome