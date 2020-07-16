Rome illuminates Temple of Hadrian with free light show

Luci sul Tempio di Adriano takes place each evening at nightfall.

The monumental façade of Rome's Temple of Hadrian in Piazza di Pietro in the historic centre is illuminated each evening in a spectacular light and sound show.

The 12-minute show was created by Paco Lanciano, the multimedia genius behind Viaggi nell’Antica Roma at the Forum of Augustus, in collaboration with Piero Angela.

Entitled Luci sul Tempio di Adriano, the light show recalls the legacy of Hadrian and is offered for free each evening as it becomes dark, throughout the summer until 30 September.

Using six synchronised projectors,the show reconstructs the foundation, destruction, pillage and reuse of the temple, until it became the seat of the Chamber of Commerce in 1879.

For more details see city website. Photo Turismo Roma-Twitter.