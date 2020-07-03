Ancient Rome light shows by night at the Forum of Augustus

Multimedia light show conjures up ancient Rome by night.

The history and magic of ancient Rome comes to life thanks to the Viaggi nell’Antica Roma project, a multimedia display on show beside the Forum of Augustus, each evening from 8 July until 8 November.

Created by Piero Angela and Paco Lanciano, the multimedia show uses light, images, film and animation to conjure up portrayals of life in ancient Rome, screened on the ruins from a stand of seats on Via Alessandrina, the pedestrian street just off Via dei Fori Imperiali.

Taking as its base the existing marble columns and ruins, the 40-minute show uses cutting-edge technology to reconstruct the forum as it was in imperial times.

This year there are measures in place to contain the spread of covid-19, including reduced seating and disposable earphones, with everyone required to have their temperature taken on arrival.

In addition to providing a spectacle with visual and audio special effects, the shows are backed up with historically accurate commentary, available in eight languages: Italian, English, French, Russian, Spanish, German, Chinese and Japanese.

Tickets

Tickets can be pre-purchased online on the website or via the call centre, tel. 060608 (active every day 09.00-19.00). The tickets can also be purchased on site and at tourist info-points.

Full ticket price €15; reduced €10. Groups (over 10 people): €10 per person. Maximum of 50 people per show.

Timetable

8 July-31 August: daily 21.00, 22.00, 23.00.

1-30 September: daily 20.00, 21.00, 22.00.

1 Oct-8 November: daily 19.00, 20.00, 21.00.

For full information, in English, see Viaggi nei Fori website.