Where to find Blue Flag beaches near Rome in 2022

How to reach Bandiera Blu beaches in Lazio region by public transport from Rome.

10 beaches in the Lazio region around Rome have been awarded the Bandiera Blu or Blue flag status for high water quality standards ahead of the 2022 summer season.

This coveted recognition comes from the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) which assigns the blue flags to beaches with "excellent" water quality.

The number of Blue Flag beaches in the Lazio region is down from 11 last year after Ventotene failed to make the 2022 list.

Where to find Bandiera Blu beaches in Lazio in 2022 and how to get there by public transport from Rome.

Anzio - Tor Caldara, Riviera di Ponente, Riviera di Levante, Lido Di Lavinio. Trains leave regularly from Termini station. The journey takes an hour followed by a 10-minute walk to the beach.

Latina - Latina Mare. Latina is connected to Rome by frequent trains whose journey time is about 40 minutes, then take a bus to the beach from the train station.

Sabaudia - Lungomare. Cotral buses run from Rome’s Laurentina metro stop (line B) to Piazza Oberdan in Sabaudia. From here take the shuttle bus which runs up and down the local coastline.

S. Felice Circeo - coast. Cotral buses leave for Circeo from the Laurentina metro station in Rome. Get off at the last stop and walk for ten minutes until you reach the beach.

Terracina - Levante, Ponente. From Termini take the hourly regional train for Naples and get off at Monte S. Biagio. From there, take the bus for about 20 minutes until you reach the beach.

Sperlonga - Lago Lungo, Bazzano, Ponente, Levante. Take the regional train headed to Naples from Termini and get off at Fondi-Sperlonga. Once there, take the Piazzoli bus for 20 minutes to Sperlonga, alternatively there are private taxi but they are far more expensive than the €1.50 bus ticket.

Gaeta - Arenauta, Ariana, S. Agostino, Serapo. From Termini take one of the frequent trains headed towards Naples, get off at Formia and take the bus for another 25 minutes until you reach Gaeta.

Trevignano Romano - Via della Rena on Lake Bracciano. From Valle Aurelia station take the train to Anguillara, about a 40-minute journey, then take a Cotral bus to Trevignano, about half an hour.

Fondi - Spiaggia Levante (S. Anastasia - Capratica), Spiaggia Ponente (Torre Canneto - Rio Claro). From Termini take a train headed towards Naples and get off at the Fondi stop.

Minturno - Spiaggia di ponente. From Termini take a train headed south towards Naples and get off at Minturno.

In addition to water quality, FEE takes into consideration the beach’s waste management and recycling systems, the extent of its pedestrian and bicycle paths and green areas, and the presence of lifeguards.

A total of 427 beaches across Italy were awarded blue flags in 2022, up from 416 last year and just 215 around a decade ago.

To see the full list of the 2022 Bandiera Blu beaches in Italy see the FEE website.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76918
Previous article Rome's Night of Museums returns on 14 May

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy marks Earth Day 2022
Environment

Italy marks Earth Day 2022

Rome unveils plan to build massive waste-to-energy plant
Environment

Rome unveils plan to build massive waste-to-energy plant

Rome residents join blitz to clean up the city
Environment

Rome residents join blitz to clean up the city

Sicily floods: Agrigento residents urged to stay indoors
Environment

Sicily floods: Agrigento residents urged to stay indoors

Rome's new mayor unveils €40 million plan to clean up city's trash in 60 days
Environment

Rome's new mayor unveils €40 million plan to clean up city's trash in 60 days

Italy: Earthquake rocks Pesaro and Urbino
Environment

Italy: Earthquake rocks Pesaro and Urbino

Catania floods: Two dead as streets turn into rivers in Sicilian city
Environment

Catania floods: Two dead as streets turn into rivers in Sicilian city

Pope, faith leaders appeal for climate action ahead of COP26
Environment

Pope, faith leaders appeal for climate action ahead of COP26

Can ladybirds save Rome's pine trees from killer parasite?
Environment

Can ladybirds save Rome's pine trees from killer parasite?

Rome's pine trees are dying as time runs out to save city skyline
Environment

Rome's pine trees are dying as time runs out to save city skyline

Tornado hits Italian island Pantelleria, two dead
Environment

Tornado hits Italian island Pantelleria, two dead

Why is Rome's river Tiber full of dead fish?
Environment

Why is Rome's river Tiber full of dead fish?

Sicily hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Palermo
Environment

Sicily hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Palermo

Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber

Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets
Environment

Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets