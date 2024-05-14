Coppa Italia: Rome bus and metro free for Atalanta and Juventus fans

Rome hosts Atalanta - Juventus game on 15 May.

Rome has unveiled a public transport plan with a focus on sustainable mobility ahead of the Coppa Italia football final at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday 15 May.

The "Road to Zero" transport plan includes a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging the use of public transport on the day of the much-anticipated Coppa Italia clash between Atalanta and Juventus.

Rome's public transport network will be free all day for fans in possession of a ticket for the Coppa Italia final and the city's three subway lines will run until 01.30.

Mercoledì 15 maggio la finale di Coppa Italia tra Atalanta e Juventus



Il piano #Mobilità ROAD TO ZERO per raggiungere l'Olimpico in modo sostenibile



Biglietto trasporto gratuito ai tifosi

Orario Metro prolungato

Linee potenziate



Info https://t.co/UvJyCwFWTc pic.twitter.com/yPeMDjQlOy— Roma (@Roma) May 14, 2024

All public transport lines serving the area around the Olympic Stadium will be boosted on Wednesday, with shuttle buses will be available for people with disabilities.

In addition there will be parking bans on the roads around the stadium several hours in advance of the match which is scheduled to start at 21.00.

For full transport details see the city website.