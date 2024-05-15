Swedish tourist dies in Rome after falling onto banks of Tiber

Tragic incident occurred near Ponte Sisto.

A 29-year-old Swedish tourist died after falling off the high embankment walls along Rome's river Tiber early on Wednesday morning, according to local media.

The incident occurred on Lungotevere Sanzio on the riverbank between Ponte Sisto and Ponte Garibaldi, Il Messaggero newspaper reports.

Video footage showed the tourist "staggering, probably drunk" as he walked along the wall alone before plunging to his death 15 metres below, according to Italian state broadcaster RAI News.

Over the last decade there have been several similar incidents involving foreign students and tourists falling to their deaths on the Tiber banks.