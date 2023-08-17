31.9 C
News Culture

Rome's MIC Card: €5 pass for city museums

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

MIC Card gives Rome residents unlimited access to municipal museums for one year.

Rome's MIC Card, which costs €5, entitles the capital's residents to unlimited access to city-run museums for 12 months from the date of purchase.

There have been more than 330,000 MIC Cards sold since the initiative was launched five years ago, the city said in a statement.

The €5 museum pass is reserved exclusively for permanent residents of Rome, both Italian and foreign, as well as temporary residents such as students, however it is not available to tourists.

The pass offers unlimited entry to a total of 18 municipal museums and 29 archaeological and historical sites in Rome, including the newly-opened Largo Argentina site.

Venues where the MIC Card can be used include the Capitoline Museums, Ara Pacis, Trajan's Markets, Centrale Montemartini and Villa Torlonia.

The card can be purchased online via the official website www.miccard.roma.it, at the larger municipal museums and at tourist information points around the city.

The city says the MIC Card also offers other benefits: queue-free access to museums (excluding the first Sunday of the month and some temporary exhibitions), reduced tickets for some shows and a 10 per cent discount in museum cafés and bookshops.

The card, which must be renewed on expiry after 12 months, features the owner's name and must be presented along with personal identification when entering museums.

The initiative was launched in July 2018 by then Rome mayor Virginia Raggi and deputy mayor with responsibility for culture Luca Bergamo, who was behind the idea.

More information about the MIC Card can be found on the Musei in Comune website.

