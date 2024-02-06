A Weekend Guide to Procida

Located a rough 45 minutes off the coast of Naples via ferry lies Procida, the small Italian island seemingly less populated than its isle neighbors.

As tourists flock to neighboring Capri and Ischia, smaller Procida is quieter, consisting of a small, interconnected community of locals, with many being mainly farmers and sailors.

Staggered with beaches and sprawling views, Procida makes the perfect weekend getaway for those craving a unique island experience.

History

The island has a storied past. Dating back to ancient Rome, aristocratic villas lined the island's coastline. It later became a refuge and place of escape, thanks to the island’s “terra murata” or walled earth. Now, the island is a popular Italian tourist destination, where those from the city tend to spend days relaxing on the beach, having a sunset aperitivo, and having coastline dinners.

Getting there

Getting to Procida is very simple. A short taxi or metro ride (3 stops on L1) from Napoli Centrale (Naples Central Train Station) brings you directly to the Naples port. From there, present your prepurchased ticket QR code to the respective ferry companies' booth or purchase a ticket directly from the office. At the port, you will find a line of ferry company ticket offices, each with a board displaying departure times and what “molo” or dock the ferry will depart from. A company employee will open the gate shortly before departure and scan your ticket before boarding. There are two main companies with service to Procida from Naples, Caremar and Snav. Tickets for both companies range from 17- 24 euros, depending on time, but regardless of season.

Warning: be careful in the port of Naples for pickpockets.

Where to Stay

Procida, although small, has a wide range of accommodations ranging from the luxury end to coxy “Agriturismo” or farm stays, typically cheaper than typical accommodation. Here a few recommendations:

San Michele Procida - Boutique Hotel

This 4-star boutique hotel is conveniently located from where the ferry arrives and offers more luxury accommodations with port views. Average price €244/ night.