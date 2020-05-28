Rome honours Federico Fellini on centenary

Italy celebrates 100 years of Fellini.

Rome has honoured Federico Fellini with the decision to name a section of the city's Lungotevere after the great Italian film director whose centenary is being celebrated this year.

A stretch of the Tiber-roadside near Piazza Maresciallo Diaz will be dedicated to Fellini who was born in Rimini on 20 January 1920 and died in Rome on 31 October 1993.

Fellini filmed many of his movies in Rome, most notably La Dolce Vita, and he lived on Via Margutta in the historic centre.

Fellini remains internationally renowned for his distinctive cinematic style which merged elements of fantasy and baroque.

