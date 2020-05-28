Rome’s Bioparco zoo reopens after lockdown

Bioparco di Roma reopens to visitors after lockdown.

Rome's Bioparco, the capital's zoo, reopens to the public on Friday 29 May, following a closure of more than two months due to the covid-19 crisis, with social distancing and limited visitor numbers.

The zoo will be open daily 09.0-17.00 with last entry at 16.00.

The biggest changes relate to tickets which must be purchased exclusively online and used on the day selected.

During this phase it will not be possible to purchase new visitor passes or open tickets, while all discounts, coupons and special offers have been suspended temporarily.

Advance booking is also obligatory for those in possession of passes by calling tel. 3489013384 (daily 09.30-17.30).

All visitors must wear a mask, with the exception of children aged between 0 and six years.

The Bioparco will display visitor guidelines, chief of which insist on social distancing, avoiding any form of "assembramento" or gathering, and not touching railings or glass panels.

For full visitor details see Bioparco di Roma website.

Photo of Sofia the Elephant by Massimiliano Di Giovanni - Archivio Bioparco.