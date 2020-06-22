Travel to Italy: who can visit right now

Italy is open to EU visitors but restrictions remain for US tourists.

Italy reopened to tourists from the European Union and the Schengen Area on 3 June, allowing unrestricted travel after months of lockdown due to the covid-19 crisis, however travel restrictions remain in place for visitors from outside Europe, including the US.

Can US citizens travel to Italy?

The US recommends that travellers "reconsider" travel to Italy, with a Level 4 Health Advisory advising US citizens to avoid all non-essential international travel due to the global impact of the coronavirus.

Only people travelling to Italy from the US for "proven work, urgent health needs, or to return to your place of residence" will be allowed into Italy, and on arrival they must "self-isolate for 14 days under the supervision of health authorities," states the US embassy in Italy.

Those in the US who are thinking of travelling to Italy should also consult the website of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When will the EU open its external borders?

The European Commission is currently working towards the "gradual and partial" lifting of travel restrictions on arrivals from outside the EU, beginning from 1 July, however for now there is no further information available.

In the meantime the EU has launched the Re-open EU website, providing up-to-date travel and tourist information in Europe, country by country.

Who can visit Italy right now?

Since 3 June Italy has been open to visitors from the EU and the Schengen Area - a grouping of 26 European countries (including non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) that grant their citizens free movement across their borders - as well as the UK, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City.

Visitors from these countries and sovereign states are not subject to quarantine unless they have stayed in countries outside the bloc in the two weeks prior to entering Italy.

What are Italy's covid-19 containment measures?

Gathering of people in public places remains forbidden and the wearing of masks is obligatory in enclosed public spaces and on public transport, including on airplanes.

The recommended practice of social distancing (interpersonal space of at least one metre) remains in force, while those with a temperature of or above 37.5° C are obliged to stay at home and contact their doctor.

Italy has also rolled out a contact-tracing app, called Immuni, designed to contain fresh outbreaks of covid-19.

Italy's airports are checking the body temperature of all passengers. Similar measures are in place at the country's museums which are staggering their visitor numbers, with access only by reserving in advance.

Official health and travel information in Italy

For helpful guidelines (in English and Italian) see Italy's health ministry website.

For full travel information, including travelling abroad from Italy, see the Italian foreign ministry's Viaggi Sicuri website.