Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from 3 June

Italy to allow free movement across its regions and unrestricted travel to and from EU countries in the Schengen Area.

The Italian government has approved a decree allowing unrestricted travel to and from EU countries in the Schengen area, including Switzerland and Monaco, from 3 June, without quarantine, according to reports by Reuters news agency and the Italian media.

The decree, approved in the early hours of Saturday 16 May, represents a major development in Italy's efforts to relaunch its economy, particularly its devastated tourism sector, as the country eases one of the world's most stringent coronavirus lockdowns.

The decree, signed by premier Giuseppe Conte, will also permit travel between Italy's regions - which has so far been tightly restricted - from 3 June. However until then, inter-regional travel is not permitted, unless it is for absolute necessity.

In another significant development, from 18 May it will be possible to travel freely within your region of residence without any need to carry the self-declaration form.

Read also:

The decree comes as Italy reports a further decline in its daily coronavirus death toll and follows the government's approval of a €55 billion stimulus package designed to offset the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic, offering liquidity to hard-hit businesses and aid to struggling families.

Read also:

More than 31,600 Italians have died from coronavirus since the start of the outbreak on 21 February, the third-highest death toll in the world after the US and UK.