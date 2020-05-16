Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from 3 June

Italy to allow free movement across its regions and unrestricted travel to and from EU countries in the Schengen Area.

The Italian government has approved a decree allowing unrestricted travel to and from EU countries in the Schengen area, including Switzerland and Monaco, from 3 June, without quarantine, according to reports by Reuters news agency and the Italian media. 

The decree, approved in the early hours of Saturday 16 May, represents a major development in Italy's efforts to relaunch its economy, particularly its devastated tourism sector, as the country eases one of the world's most stringent coronavirus lockdowns.

The decree, signed by premier Giuseppe Conte, will also permit travel between Italy's regions - which has so far been tightly restricted - from 3 June. However until then, inter-regional travel is not permitted, unless it is for absolute necessity.

In another significant development, from 18 May it will be possible to travel freely within your region of residence without any need to carry the self-declaration form.

       Read also:

The decree comes as Italy reports a further decline in its daily coronavirus death toll and follows the government's approval of a €55 billion stimulus package designed to offset the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic, offering liquidity to hard-hit businesses and aid to struggling families.       

Read also:

More than 31,600 Italians have died from coronavirus since the start of the outbreak on 21 February, the third-highest death toll in the world after the US and UK.

On 18 May Italy will see the reopening of bars and restaurants, museums and hairdressers, with churches reopening for public worship, all under strict regulations and with an emphasis on social distancing.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70547
Previous article Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May

Italy's beaches will be open but with strict rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's beaches will be open but with strict rules

Italy: new rules for hairdressers, barbers and beauticians
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: new rules for hairdressers, barbers and beauticians

Italy says no to EU tourist corridors this summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy says no to EU tourist corridors this summer

Italy approves €55 billion stimulus package
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves €55 billion stimulus package

Italian army cleans Rome churches
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian army cleans Rome churches

Coronavirus: Italy considers further lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy considers further lifting of restrictions

Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May

Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution

Rome: traffic jams as McDonald's reopens
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: traffic jams as McDonald's reopens

Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport

Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk
Coronavirus in Italy

Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk