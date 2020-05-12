Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May

Italy to give regions the power to roll back coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Italy's regional authorities will have the power to emerge from the nationwide coronavirus restrictions from Monday 18 May, paving the way for the reopening of bars, restaurants, hairdressers and beauticians across Italy, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The move, announced by the Italian government late on 11 May, comes amid mounting pressure from many of the 20 regions to be allowed to exit the remaining curbs contained in 'Phase Two' of the country's covid-19 emergency plan.

Under current guidelines laid out by premier Giuseppe Conte, most businesses and museums can reopen on 18 May, however bars, restaurants and hairdressers were due to remain closed until at least 1 June.

      Read also:

Regional authorities are expected to receive reopening guidelines in the coming days, giving them autonomy to set their own pace depending on how their region is affected by covid-19.

However the central government will retain the power to intervene directly if the contagion curve rises.

The northern region of Lombardy has accounted for around half of the almost 31,000 deaths in Italy's coronavirus crisis, while other regions have escaped largely unscathed.

The move to reopen comes as the number of new coronavirus cases in Italy drops to 744 - the lowest daily increase since pre-lockdown on 4 March - with the number of intensive care patients falling below 1,000, reports ANSA.

Photo: nomadFra / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70502
Previous article Rome: Keats-Shelley House launches digital archive

RELATED ARTICLES

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May

Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution

Rome: traffic jams as McDonald's reopens
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: traffic jams as McDonald's reopens

Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport

Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk
Coronavirus in Italy

Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk

Fox cub found gravely injured in Rome park
Coronavirus in Italy

Fox cub found gravely injured in Rome park

Vatican: Swiss Guards wear masks for first time
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Swiss Guards wear masks for first time

Coronavirus: Italy enters Phase Two: all you need to know
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy enters Phase Two: all you need to know

Rome bids slow farewell to sounds of lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bids slow farewell to sounds of lockdown

Italy: half students in school, half at home
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: half students in school, half at home

No picnics in Rome parks says mayor
Coronavirus in Italy

No picnics in Rome parks says mayor

Rome bars and restaurants reopen for take-away
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bars and restaurants reopen for take-away

Rome airport uses Smart Helmet to screen for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome airport uses Smart Helmet to screen for covid-19