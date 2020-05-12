Rome museums get ready to reopen

Rome residents encouraged to seize the opportunity to visit the city's tourist-free museums.

Rome's museums are undertaking a series of anti-contagion precautionary measures as they prepare to reopen from 18 May after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The municipal museums will reopen under the new health guidelines, with limited admissions, the installation of plexiglass barriers, online ticketing and extended opening hours, reports online newspaper RomaToday.

The measures are part of a plan prepared by the capitoline superintendency in line with Italy's Phase Two of the covid-19 emergency "in total safety and according to the requirements of social distancing" according to the president of the city's culture committee Eleonora Guadagno.

Entry to museums will only be possible by booking in advance, with tickets purchased online, and museums encouraging visitors to use apps on their phone for guided tours.

There is a pre-sale fee of €1 although there is no booking fee for holders of the MIC city museum pass.

The city is reportedly studying the installation of thermo-scanners, to check the body temperature of visitors, and all museum rooms and toilets will be sanitised on a regular basis.

Guadagno has invited Rome residents to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity to rediscover the city's museums which, for now at least, will be without tourists.

Full information on the reopening of Rome's museums will be available via the city's newsletters, social networks, website and cultural hotline tel. 060608.
