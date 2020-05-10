Vatican Museums prepare to reopen soon

Vatican to reopen its museums - currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic - but entry will be by reservation only.
The Vatican Museums will soon be reopened to the public, in compliance with safety guidelines outlined by Italian and Vatican health authorities, however the museums will only be accessible by reservation.
There is no official date yet for the upcoming reopening, which was reported by Vatican News, however the Italian government has said that museums in Italy are permitted to reopen from 18 May as part of the Phase Two plan.
The Vatican Museums have been closed since 9 March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the closure of all museums and archaeological sites in Italy.
The secretary-general of the Vatican City State Governorate, Bishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, told Vatican News that museum authorities are taking precautions to ensure the health of the public, including the installation of thermo-scanners to check the temperature of visitors.
