Raphael frescoes go digital in Rome

Loggia of Cupid and Psyche at Villa Farnesina becomes interactive.

Villa Farnesina - one of Rome's best kept secrets - may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn't mean that we can't enjoy its stunning frescoes.

The images and stories behind the fable of Cupid and Psyche, painted by the High Renaissance master Raphael together with Giulio Romano, Giovan Francesco Penni and Giovanni da Udine, have gone digital.

In addition to providing detailed descriptions and historical information, the interactive experience gives the viewer a chance to admire the finest details of the frescoes in a way that was never possible from standing eight metres below.

Read also:

Now virtual visitors can zoom in and out of the frescoes, enjoying the fine details of the pictorial elements as well as the 170 different plants and vegetables and 50 species of animal.

The digital experience comes ahead of the autumn exhibition Raphael in Villa Farnesina: Galatea and Psyche, scheduled from 6 October until 6 January 2021.

For full details about Villa Farnesina, which remains closed until at least 18 May, see website.