Orange Garden had been closed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Rome has reopened the Giardino degli Aranci on the Aventine Hill after being closed to the public for almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city took advantage of the lockdown by treating the garden's citrus trees with organic pesticides, according to mayor Virginia Raggi.

Rome's Orange Garden

Parco Savello, better known as the Giardino degli Aranci, was once a monastic orchard containing an orange grove within its enclosed walls.

The orange trees can still be found in this romantic park which provides stunning views of the city across the river Tiber below, particularly at sunset.

The garden is currently open from 07.00-21.00, each day from April until August. The opening times for the rest of the year are: Sept 07.00-20.00, Oct-Feb 07.00-18.00, March 07.00-20.00.

Photo credit: nomadFra / Shutterstock.com