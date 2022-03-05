Italy's enchanting Ninfa Gardens reopen this spring

Gardens of Ninfa opens to public from March to November 2022.

Ninfa - described by The New York Times as "the most beautiful and romantic garden in the world" - will reopen to visitors from 19 March, with online bookings already available.

Ninfa is located about 80 km south-east of Rome, near Sermoneta, at the foot of the Lepini mountains.

Belonging to the Caetani family since the 14th century, the site was abandoned in 1382 but in the early 1920s the Caetani family began to create the garden as it is today.

Spread out over eight hectares, this romantic English-style garden has over 10,000 shrubs, plants and flowering trees from all over the world.

The river Ninfa forms a lake in the garden which over the years has hosted 100 species of bird.

March: 19-20, 26-27

April: 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 18, 23-24, 25, 30

May: 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

June: 2, 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

July: 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30-31

Aug: 6-7, 13-14, 15, 20-21, 27-28

Sept: 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25

Oct: 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30

Nov: 1

For full details, including reservations and opening times, see website.