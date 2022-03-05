Italy's enchanting Ninfa Gardens reopen this spring

Gardens of Ninfa opens to public from March to November 2022.

Ninfa - described by The New York Times as "the most beautiful and romantic garden in the world" - will reopen to visitors from 19 March, with online bookings already available.

Ninfa is located about 80 km south-east of Rome, near Sermoneta, at the foot of the Lepini mountains.

Belonging to the Caetani family since the 14th century, the site was abandoned in 1382 but in the early 1920s the Caetani family began to create the garden as it is today.

Spread out over eight hectares, this romantic English-style garden has over 10,000 shrubs, plants and flowering trees from all over the world.

The river Ninfa forms a lake in the garden which over the years has hosted 100 species of bird.

Ninfa will be open on the following weekends and public holidays in 2022:

March: 19-20, 26-27
April: 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 18, 23-24, 25, 30
May: 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29
June: 2, 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26
July: 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30-31
Aug: 6-7, 13-14, 15, 20-21, 27-28
Sept: 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25
Oct: 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30
Nov: 1

For full details, including reservations and opening times, see website.

General Info

Address Via Ninfina, 85, 04012 Cisterna di Latina LT, Italy

View on Map

Italy's enchanting Ninfa Gardens reopen this spring

Via Ninfina, 85, 04012 Cisterna di Latina LT, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76571
Previous article Ukraine: Italy seizes yachts owned by Russian oligarchs

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Botanic Garden: a semi-forgotten wonder
Gardens

Rome's Botanic Garden: a semi-forgotten wonder

Rome's rose garden opens in October
Gardens

Rome's rose garden opens in October

Rome reopens rose garden on city's 2,774th birthday
Gardens

Rome reopens rose garden on city's 2,774th birthday

Hanami: Rome's Botanic Garden celebrates the beauty of spring cherry blossoms
Gardens

Hanami: Rome's Botanic Garden celebrates the beauty of spring cherry blossoms

Rome reopens pick-your-own tulip park
Gardens

Rome reopens pick-your-own tulip park

Rome plants hundreds of new roses in city's rose garden
Gardens

Rome plants hundreds of new roses in city's rose garden

Italy's Garden of Ninfa celebrates 100 years
Gardens

Italy's Garden of Ninfa celebrates 100 years

Ischia: La Mortella Gardens reopen to tourists
Gardens

Ischia: La Mortella Gardens reopen to tourists

Rome's Living Chapel made from plants and recycled material
Gardens

Rome's Living Chapel made from plants and recycled material

Rome reopens rose garden
Gardens

Rome reopens rose garden

Gardens of Ninfa reopen after lockdown
Gardens

Gardens of Ninfa reopen after lockdown

Rome reopens Giardino degli Aranci
Gardens

Rome reopens Giardino degli Aranci

Dylan Thomas poetry in Gardens of Ninfa
Gardens

Dylan Thomas poetry in Gardens of Ninfa

Italy: Visit Ninfa Gardens virtually this Easter
Gardens

Italy: Visit Ninfa Gardens virtually this Easter

The story of Rome's rose garden
Gardens

The story of Rome's rose garden