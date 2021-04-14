Hanami: Rome's Botanic Garden celebrates the beauty of spring cherry blossoms

Rome celebrates Japanese spring cherry blossoms at Orto Botanico.

The Botanic Garden Museum of the Sapienza University of Rome, in collaboration with the city's Japanese Cultural Institute, organises the sixth edition of “Hanami all'Orto Botanico" on the weekend of 17-18 April 2021.

This year online booking is obligatory for the popular annual event which is dedicated to the blossoming of the cherry trees in the Japanese Garden of Rome's Botanic Garden.

From 09.00 to 18.00 on both days the public will be welcomed in groups and accompanied to the Japanese Garden, departing from the entrance every 10/15 minutes.

Visits will be conducted in line with covid-19 protocols, allowing for social distancing, and the duration of the visit is about one hour.

All available spaces on Saturday 17 April are already sold-out. There will also be conferences in streaming.

For full details see La Sapienza-Orto Botanico website.

Photo credit: ValerioMei / Shutterstock.com.

