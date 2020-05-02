No picnics in Rome parks says mayor

Rome's parks and villas will begin to reopen from 4 May.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has said that the city's parks will reopen gradually from 4 May but with social distancing measures in place.

Walks will be allowed but people should maintain a distance of one metre between each other. In the case of jogging people must maintain a two-metre distance, the mayor said in a Facebook post on 2 May.

Entry to parks is not permitted to people with "symptoms of respiratory infection and fever" - said the mayor - adding that "minors and people who are not completely self-sufficient" can walk with a carer or parent, respecting social distancing.

Picnics, parties and group sporting activities are prohibited, and children's play areas in parks will remain closed, the mayor said.

      Read also:

The mayor's comments come as Italy prepares to enter Phase Two of the coronavirus emergency, with the easing of lockdown restrictions from 4 May.

Italian news agency ANSA reported in recent days that the first two parks in Rome to open to the public would be Villa Pamphilj and Villa Borghese which will be monitored by drones to ensure that people don't gather in groups.

During Italy's Phase Two period, mayors will have the power to close parks if they see fit to do so.

Photo credit: rarrarorro / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70398
Previous article Rome Auditorium lights up with Italian flag

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome airport uses Smart Helmet to screen for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome airport uses Smart Helmet to screen for covid-19

Coronavirus: Rome public transport in Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Rome public transport in Phase Two

Rome to help bars and restaurants get back to business
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome to help bars and restaurants get back to business

What does the future look like for Italian Tourism
Coronavirus in Italy

What does the future look like for Italian Tourism

Rome parks prepare to reopen after lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome parks prepare to reopen after lockdown

Rome hotels losing '€100 million a month'
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome hotels losing '€100 million a month'

Italy celebrates Labour Day with holiday on 1 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy celebrates Labour Day with holiday on 1 May

Rome: Babingtons raises funds for coronavirus research
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Babingtons raises funds for coronavirus research

5 interviews. How lockdown has hit businesses in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

5 interviews. How lockdown has hit businesses in Rome

Coronavirus: 'One third of Rome's restaurants will not reopen'
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: 'One third of Rome's restaurants will not reopen'

Italy's bishops criticise public Mass ban
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's bishops criticise public Mass ban

Coronavirus: Italy to ease lockdown from 4 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to ease lockdown from 4 May

Italy's schools to reopen in September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's schools to reopen in September

Rome cancels contest for most beautiful rose
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels contest for most beautiful rose

Coronavirus: Italy set to relax lockdown on 4 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy set to relax lockdown on 4 May