Dylan Thomas poetry in Gardens of Ninfa

Ninfa Gardens enriched with the poetry of Dylan Thomas.

The beauty of nature and literature collide with the reading of poetry by Dylan Thomas at the Gardens of Ninfa in a video produced by the Roffredo Caetani Foundation, which manages the green oasis in the Latina province south of Rome.

Ninfa - considered by The New York Times as "the most beautiful and romantic garden in the world" - remains closed to the public due to the coronavirus crisis but has been busy welcoming virtual visitors on social media during the lockdown.

The latest video, released on 1 May, sees actor Clemente Pernarella recite the poetry of Dylan Thomas, one of the poets supported financially by Marguerite Chapin Caetani, the former owner of the gardens.

In addition to being a publisher, journalist, art collector and patron of the arts, the American-born Chapin became Princess of Bassiano, Duchess of Sermoneta, on her marriage to the noble composer Roffredo Caetani in 1911.

The princess was also editor of the prestigious literary magazine Botteghe Oscure whose pages published the work of, among other luminaries, Dylan Thomas.

Watch the video, with English subtitles, here:

Dylan Thomas poetry in Gardens of Ninfa

Via Ninfina, 68, 04012 Cisterna di Latina LT, Italy
